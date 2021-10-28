All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Shiba Inu wallet started with $8000, now worth $5.7 billion

Someone purchased around $8000 worth of Shiba Inu in August 2020, in October 2021 that $8000 investment is worth over $5.7 billion.

Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 7:51 PM CDT
Shiba Inu has absolutely exploded over the last few weeks, with one crypto investor putting around $8000 into the Dogecoin-fueled meme coin -- and with the explosion in the price of Shiba Inu -- is now worth over $5.7 billion.

Yes, that's $5.7 billion -- or $5,700,000,000 from an $8000 investment. YOLO.

In August 2020 the crypto investor purchased a rather large bag of Shiba Inu: 70 trillion -- or 70,000,000,000,000. At the time, Shiba Inu was worth around $0.000000000189 while peaking yesterday at around $0.00008500. This is why that $8000 is now worth over $5.7 billion.

This one person with 70 trillion Shiba Inu coins has over 13% of the entire supply, which has a total circulating supply of 549 trillion coins. The total market capitalization of Shiba Inu is around $40-$45 billion over the last 24 hours, and it has been showing no signs of stopping down. Not just in price, but in virality online: Twitter, Telegram, Reddit, YouTube, various tech companies, retailers, gaming, and so much more embracing the Dogecoin-fueled meme coin, Shiba Inu.

