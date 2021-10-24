All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Shina Ibu crypto price plummets 27% after Elon Musk says he holds none

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he holds no Shiba Inu, with the Dogecoin enthusiast tweeting pushing Shiba Inu down 27%

Published Sun, Oct 24 2021 7:43 PM CDT
The price of Dogecoin cryptocurrency competitor Shina Ibu has only skyrocketed for the last couple of weeks, but now Elon Musk pulled the price of Shina Ibu down by 27% with a single tweet.

Musk was asked by @ShibaInuHodler on Twitter if he had any Shiba Inu himself, to which Musk simply tweeted back "none" and the price of Shiba Inu started to drop. $shib dropped from $0.000004484 to around $0.00003823 at the time of writing -- but the price of Shina Inu dipped right down into $0.00003472 after Musk's tweet.

I mean sure, Shina Ibu has dropped post-tweet from Musk but the crypto is up a freaking insane amount over the last few weeks, months, and year. Shina Ibu is still at beyond all-time-high price, after skyrocketing from $0.000006905 in May 2021 to $0.00003823 at the time of writing -- a 35,000,000% increase.

There are some Shina Ibu holders that aren't happy with Musk's tweet, that's for sure.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

