Shina Ibu crypto price plummets 27% after Elon Musk says he holds none

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he holds no Shiba Inu, with the Dogecoin enthusiast tweeting pushing Shiba Inu down 27%

The price of Dogecoin cryptocurrency competitor Shina Ibu has only skyrocketed for the last couple of weeks, but now Elon Musk pulled the price of Shina Ibu down by 27% with a single tweet.

Musk was asked by @ShibaInuHodler on Twitter if he had any Shiba Inu himself, to which Musk simply tweeted back "none" and the price of Shiba Inu started to drop. $shib dropped from $0.000004484 to around $0.00003823 at the time of writing -- but the price of Shina Inu dipped right down into $0.00003472 after Musk's tweet.

I mean sure, Shina Ibu has dropped post-tweet from Musk but the crypto is up a freaking insane amount over the last few weeks, months, and year. Shina Ibu is still at beyond all-time-high price, after skyrocketing from $0.000006905 in May 2021 to $0.00003823 at the time of writing -- a 35,000,000% increase.

There are some Shina Ibu holders that aren't happy with Musk's tweet, that's for sure.