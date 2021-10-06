Shiba Inu crypto skyrockets 27,000,000% in 1 year, thanks to Elon Musk

Shiba Inu crypto price has mooned 250% in the last month and isn't stopping, insane 27 million % in the last 12 months alone.

Shiba Inu has absolutely exploded in price over the last 12 months, and in the last 24 hours alone the cryptocurrency has blown up by over 50% with a price of $0.00002522 at the time of writing.

Why the manic price increase? Crypto and meme lord Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, tweeted out a single image of his dog, Floki. Musk tweeted out on Monday a picture of his dog, with a simple caption of "Floki Frunkpuppy" and then the price of Shiba Inu skyrocketed.

Even though Musk didn't tweet about Shiba Inu specifically, but because Musk supports Dogecoin (a dog-focused cryptocurrency) we have Shiba Inu riding that high as well. Dogecoin has gone from around $0.20 to around $0.25 at the time of writing, but man has Shiba Inu gone nuts -- especially when you look at it over the last 12 months, with Shiba Inu and its absolutely insane 27,000,000% increase over 12 months.

The tweet in question from Musk.