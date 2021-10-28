30 millions Americans at risk of bomb-cyclone, officials drop warnings

The Western United States is currently being battered by a bomb cyclone that is far from being finished, according to officials.

Over the weekend, the Western United States was battered by a bomb cyclone, and now reports indicate that the storm is far from being over.

According to AccuWeather, a record-setting bomb cyclone is currently moving east towards central and southern US states, where it may cause severe weather for approximately 30 million people. The warnings have come after more than a dozen tornadoes were reported across three central states as of Sunday night, with one of the hardest-hit areas being 80 miles south of St. Louis. Forecasters report that there is a risk the severe weather will trigger tornadoes that would bring winds speeds between 40 and 60 mph.

AccuWeather reports that 80 mph winds are expected through Thursday evening, and with these wind speeds, there is a considerable chance that damage can be caused to homes, roofs, mobile homes, and objects that aren't secured down. AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said, "From the last week of October into early November, there is a higher probability of severe weather in the eastern Red River Valley into the lower Mississippi Valley, which is roughly where damaging and dangerous storms erupted through early Wednesday."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.