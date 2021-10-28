All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
30 millions Americans at risk of bomb-cyclone, officials drop warnings

The Western United States is currently being battered by a bomb cyclone that is far from being finished, according to officials.

Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 6:02 AM CDT
Over the weekend, the Western United States was battered by a bomb cyclone, and now reports indicate that the storm is far from being over.

According to AccuWeather, a record-setting bomb cyclone is currently moving east towards central and southern US states, where it may cause severe weather for approximately 30 million people. The warnings have come after more than a dozen tornadoes were reported across three central states as of Sunday night, with one of the hardest-hit areas being 80 miles south of St. Louis. Forecasters report that there is a risk the severe weather will trigger tornadoes that would bring winds speeds between 40 and 60 mph.

AccuWeather reports that 80 mph winds are expected through Thursday evening, and with these wind speeds, there is a considerable chance that damage can be caused to homes, roofs, mobile homes, and objects that aren't secured down. AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said, "From the last week of October into early November, there is a higher probability of severe weather in the eastern Red River Valley into the lower Mississippi Valley, which is roughly where damaging and dangerous storms erupted through early Wednesday."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:accuweather.com, washingtonpost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

