PlayStation 5 now natively streams Apple Music directly from UI

Apple Music subscribers can now listen to music as they game on Sony's PlayStation 5, can be launched natively from the UI.

Published Wed, Oct 27 2021 4:01 PM CDT
Apple Music integration is now available on the PlayStation 5, Sony today announced.

Apple Music subscribers can now natively listen to content while playing games on the PlayStation 5. Gamers have been able to listen to music USB or Spotify since 2020 and the new Apple Music service functions the exact same way: Install the app and launch it directly or listen to music natively via the PS5's UI. Users can access Apple Music by hitting the PS button and opening the Control Center, selecting Music, and selecting Apple Music from the source list.

"PS5 offers seamless integration with the Apple Music streaming service with background music and music video playback, so players can listen before, during, or after their gameplay session."

The addition of streaming services only benefits Sony, who collects a premium fee based on subscriptions offered on the PlayStation platform.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

