Halo 3, ODST, Reach, Halo 4 Xbox 360 servers go offline January 2022

343 Industries have announced that all legacy Halo game servers will go offline January 2022.

Last year 343i confirmed it would shut down online services for older Xbox 360-era Halo games, Now it finally has an end-of-service date: January 13, 2022. After that date the following games will no longer be playable via online matchmaking and no playlists will be accessible:

Halo: Reach

Halo 4

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Spartan Assault

Halo Wars

The reality is that MCC was always meant to take over the mantle and carry the series forward. Soon these old games will be a memory as MCC's custom games, awesome functionalities, and ridiculous seasonal-based rewards take precedence.

343i explains the move: "Continuing to evolve and expand MCC while bringing our ambitious vision for Halo Infinite to life is our top priority and stepping away from the day to day upkeep and hurdles of these aging services will empower the team to stay laser focused on our most critical future-facing endeavors."