Halo 3, ODST, Reach, Halo 4 Xbox 360 servers go offline January 2022

343 Industries officially confirms a end of service date for legacy Xbox 360-era Halo game servers, all multiplayer to cease.

Published Tue, Oct 26 2021 1:15 PM CDT
343 Industries have announced that all legacy Halo game servers will go offline January 2022.

Last year 343i confirmed it would shut down online services for older Xbox 360-era Halo games, Now it finally has an end-of-service date: January 13, 2022. After that date the following games will no longer be playable via online matchmaking and no playlists will be accessible:

  • Halo: Reach 
  • Halo 4 
  • Halo 3 
  • Halo 3: ODST 
  • Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary 
  • Spartan Assault 
  • Halo Wars 

The reality is that MCC was always meant to take over the mantle and carry the series forward. Soon these old games will be a memory as MCC's custom games, awesome functionalities, and ridiculous seasonal-based rewards take precedence.

343i explains the move: "Continuing to evolve and expand MCC while bringing our ambitious vision for Halo Infinite to life is our top priority and stepping away from the day to day upkeep and hurdles of these aging services will empower the team to stay laser focused on our most critical future-facing endeavors."

NEWS SOURCE:halowaypoint.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

