All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Spec Ops: The Line writer is story lead on new Wolverine PS5 game

Spec Ops: The Line, Battlefront II, Star Wars Squadrons writer Walt Williams is story lead on Insomniac's new Wolverine PS5 game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Oct 24 2021 3:41 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Walt Williams, writer of 2012's renowned ethics-twisting Spec Ops: The Line, is the story lead behind Insomniac's new Wolverine game.

Spec Ops: The Line writer is story lead on new Wolverine PS5 game 34 | TweakTown.com

Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games is making a Wolverine game for PS5 aimed at emotional impact. Based on who's involved with story, it looks like the devs will deliver in spades. Spec Ops: The Line writer Walt Williams is not only working on the project, but he's leading the Wolverine game's story arc.

The yesteryear war shooter was known for its mind-bending narrative that made gamers question the ethics of their actions throughout the campaign, presenting scenes that didn't glorify war but exposed a more real and destructive side to it.

Now Williams is leading the Wolverine project. The news comes months after Williams joined Insomniac in March 2021 presumably to work on the game. Insomniac notes the Wolverine PS5 game is early in development and will release after Spider-Man 2, which is due out in 2023 as well.

PlayStation's Herman Hulst promises will deliver an "emotional and suspenseful journey" through Logan's life. Weapon X is one of the more fractured and tragic heroes in Marvel's universe that goes lengths into shaping him into a hardened, gruff, and incredibly violent mutant.

Marvel's Wolverine is a standalone game being directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game we're extremely proud of at Insomniac.

In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit.

Even though Marvel's Wolverine is very early in development, from what I've seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special.

Buy at Amazon

Take Two Interactive Spec Ops: The Line - Xbox 360

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.67
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/24/2021 at 2:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.