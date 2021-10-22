One of the best games of all time comes to Game Pass next month

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, one of the best games ever made, is coming to Xbox Game Pass day-and-date of the remaster release.

The holiday period is going to be stacked for Xbox Game Pass subscribers because of two games alone: GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition in November, and Halo: Infinite in December. A standalone version of Rockstar's new San Andreas remaster will be available to all Game Pass subscribers next month bringing visual enhancements and modern controls to arguably one of the best video games ever made.

"Players will also be able to experience Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition with Xbox Game Pass starting November 11,"Rockstar Games said on its website.

So why not bring the whole trilogy over to Game Pass? In a word, money. Microsoft would have to pay serious big bucks to get the Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster on Xbox Game Pass at release, and Take-Two would also have to agree. GTA V only came to Game Pass years after it was released, but the move had a massive effect on franchise earnings and helped spike revenues by the third-highest point of all time.

Also remember that San Andreas was available on the Xbox digital store up until Rockstar Games pulled it--the devs removed all original GTA games from all digital storefronts to make way for the remasters--so the standalone version makes sense.