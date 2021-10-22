All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

One of the best games of all time comes to Game Pass next month

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, one of the best games ever made, is coming to Xbox Game Pass day-and-date of the remaster release.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 22 2021 10:24 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new remastered version of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is coming to Xbox Game Pass day and date of release, Rockstar Games has confirmed.

One of the best games of all time comes to Game Pass next month 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The holiday period is going to be stacked for Xbox Game Pass subscribers because of two games alone: GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition in November, and Halo: Infinite in December. A standalone version of Rockstar's new San Andreas remaster will be available to all Game Pass subscribers next month bringing visual enhancements and modern controls to arguably one of the best video games ever made.

"Players will also be able to experience Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition with Xbox Game Pass starting November 11,"Rockstar Games said on its website.

So why not bring the whole trilogy over to Game Pass? In a word, money. Microsoft would have to pay serious big bucks to get the Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster on Xbox Game Pass at release, and Take-Two would also have to agree. GTA V only came to Game Pass years after it was released, but the move had a massive effect on franchise earnings and helped spike revenues by the third-highest point of all time.

Also remember that San Andreas was available on the Xbox digital store up until Rockstar Games pulled it--the devs removed all original GTA games from all digital storefronts to make way for the remasters--so the standalone version makes sense.

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.39
$24.39$24.39$25.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/22/2021 at 10:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:rockstargames.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.