All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Facebook is being completely rebranded next week, amid company chaos

Mark Zuckerberg will rebrand Facebook, with a totally new name to reflect its focus on building the metaverse, according to rumors.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 20 2021 6:38 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Facebook is preparing for a huge rebranding with a change to the company name to be announced next week, according to the very latest rumors.

Facebook is being completely rebranded next week, amid company chaos 03 | TweakTown.com

The company will change its name and talk about its focus on building the metaverse, "according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter" reports The Verge. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will talk at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28, but we could hear about the rebrand sooner than that.

The new name for Facebook isn't known widely within the company according to The Verge, which says that the new name is a "closely-guarded secret within its walls and not known widely, even among its full senior leadership". One of the names being thrown around is "Horizon".

As for the metaverse, back in July 2021, Zuckerberg told The Verge that in the next few years "we will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company". The metaverse is "going to be a big focus, and I think that this is just going to be a big part of the next chapter for the way that the internet evolves after the mobile internet. And I think it's going to be the next big chapter for our company too, really doubling down in this area".

I don't know about the name Horizon... what about LifeLog?

Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$58.75
$58.75$57.98$50.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/20/2021 at 4:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.