Witcher 3 next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X versions rated in Europe

The Witcher 3's next-gen version is likely to meet its initial 2021 release timing.

New ratings for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version have been spotted on PEGI's ratings database, signalling an upcoming announcement and impending release. The listing, which is for the Game of the Year SKU with all expansions, suggests Witcher 3's next-gen port may not be delayed and meet its original 2021 release plans.

"And with the Witcher 3, the situation is slightly different. This is being tackled mainly by an external team, which is Saber Interactive, a company who we have worked with before on the Switch and the updates in the past," CD Projekt Group SVP of Business Development Michal Nowakowski said in a September earnings call.

"As with Cyberpunk 2077, our goal is to release that game still by late 2021, however similarly the development process is ongoing and we cannot be absolutely dead set that the schedule won't change.

"But for the time being we definitely are aiming with both titles for late 2021. And I don't want to be more specific at this moment in time."

"Regarding The Witcher 3 and its next-gen version: this project is developed outside, with our proven partner who had delivered the 4K version of The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 3 for Switch, so they already know our technology very well," CD Projekt president Adam Kicinski said in 2020.

"We asked them to prepare the next-gen port, and as I said during my presentation, we expect a full next-gen experience, with great next gen features, but it doesn't interfere with next-gen development of CP, which is being done internally by the CP team, and we're confirming that CP will be released in the next-gen version."