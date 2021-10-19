All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Witcher 3 next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X versions rated in Europe

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen version has been rated on Europe's PEGI ratings board, likely to meet 2021 release plans.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Oct 19 2021 12:12 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Witcher 3's next-gen version is likely to meet its initial 2021 release timing.

Witcher 3 next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X versions rated in Europe 55 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

New ratings for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version have been spotted on PEGI's ratings database, signalling an upcoming announcement and impending release. The listing, which is for the Game of the Year SKU with all expansions, suggests Witcher 3's next-gen port may not be delayed and meet its original 2021 release plans.

Witcher 3 next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X versions rated in Europe 6456 | TweakTown.com

New ratings for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version have been spotted on PEGI's ratings database, signalling an upcoming announcement and impending release. The listing, which is for the Game of the Year SKU with all expansions, suggests Witcher 3's next-gen port may not be delayed and meet its original 2021 release plans.

"And with the Witcher 3, the situation is slightly different. This is being tackled mainly by an external team, which is Saber Interactive, a company who we have worked with before on the Switch and the updates in the past," CD Projekt Group SVP of Business Development Michal Nowakowski said in a September earnings call.

"As with Cyberpunk 2077, our goal is to release that game still by late 2021, however similarly the development process is ongoing and we cannot be absolutely dead set that the schedule won't change.

"But for the time being we definitely are aiming with both titles for late 2021. And I don't want to be more specific at this moment in time."

"Regarding The Witcher 3 and its next-gen version: this project is developed outside, with our proven partner who had delivered the 4K version of The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 3 for Switch, so they already know our technology very well," CD Projekt president Adam Kicinski said in 2020.

"We asked them to prepare the next-gen port, and as I said during my presentation, we expect a full next-gen experience, with great next gen features, but it doesn't interfere with next-gen development of CP, which is being done internally by the CP team, and we're confirming that CP will be released in the next-gen version."

Buy at Amazon

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - PlayStation 4 Complete Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$35.95
$35.95$33.99$33.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/19/2021 at 11:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:pegi.info, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.