Strange radio signals detected from new alien planets, says new study

A new study has detailed the discovery of 'powerful auroras' on alien worlds that may be sending strange radio signals at Earth.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Oct 15 2021 6:03 AM CDT
A new study has detailed the possible discovery of four new alien worlds located 160 light-years from Earth.

Strange radio signals detected from new alien planets, says new study
The new study explains that researchers detected shimmering radio flashes of auroras in each of those planets' atmospheres. So what is an aurora? An aurora occurs when solar wind, which is charged particles from the Sun, collides with a planet's magnetic shield. Earth experiences auroras at its poles and in other locations when it's blasted with solar wind.

The researchers behind the study detected bright flashes of radio signals from the auroras on the supposed planets' atmospheres, which could confirm the existence of four new planets with more research. The astronomers discovered these radio signals using the Low Frequency Array radio telescope located in the Netherlands while observing Red Dwarf stars. Out of the nineteen Red Dwarf stars that were observed, four of them seemed strange as they shined bright with radio signals.

While it isn't confirmed that these radio signals are from auroras in atmospheres of hidden planets, the researchers' model points towards this being the most likely cause for the detection. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

