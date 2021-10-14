ViewSonic Elite XG320U monitor: 32-inch 4K 144Hz + HDMI 2.1 for $999

ViewSonic has just announced its new ELITE XG320U gaming monitor, with native 4K resolution, super-fast 144Hz refresh rate which is overclockable to 150Hz, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

ViewSonic's new ELITE XG320U gaming monitor seems to have it all: 4K 144Hz and 1ms response time with HDMI 2.1 connectivity which means you can easily plug right into the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and Sony PlayStation 5 next-gen consoles.

Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic explains: "The ViewSonic ELITE XG320U is the epitome of what the company continues to bring to high-end gaming. This monitor is packed with the latest technologies so gamers can have the ultimate gaming experience through complete immersion between incredible color accuracy, responsiveness and ultra-smooth textures. It's the perfect combination of features, power and speed that ensures it can be used with next-generation consoles".

ViewSonic ELITE XG320U gaming monitor specs:

32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution

144Hz refresh rate at 4K via single cable (supported by HDMI 2.1)

Overclockable maximum 150Hz refresh rate when using DisplayPort

1ms response time (MPRT) with PureXP technology

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology

VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99% color coverage; Brightness of 400 cd/m2

Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out

Available: November 2021 for an estimated street price of $999.99* (USD)

ViewSonic is going with a somewhat unique design here with the ELITE XG320U gaming monitor, with a three-sided borderless design and even (of course) some ambient RGB LED lighting that will spruce up your gaming life. There's also a cable-drag-free mouse anchor, and reinforced headphone hook that are welcomed by gamers.

There's also tilt, swivel, and height adjustment if you don't have a VESA mount for the monitor -- while the 4K resolution has its default 144Hz refresh rate capable of being overclocked, up to 150Hz. HDMI 2.1 connectivity is welcome here, as it can be missing from flagship gaming monitors from competitors like ASUS.

ViewSonic will have its new ELITE XG320U gaming monitor available in November, for $999.