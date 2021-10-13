All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's the origins of Mortal Kombat's most iconic move

Mortal Kombat's most iconic fighting attack changed gaming, came from a simple idea: 'You know what would be a cool ass move?'

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Oct 13 2021 12:22 PM CDT
aOne of gaming's most iconic attacks started off from a simple premise: "You know what would be a cool ass move?"

Mortal Kombat is about to turn 30 years old, and to celebrate, Netherrealm's Ed Boon shared some interesting behind-the-scenes looks at the game's development. Boon posted up a recording of how Scorpion's legendary hook attack (get over here!) was made, and the dev says the move was conjured up on the spot.

"We certainly did a ton of prep for our video shoots, but some ideas came to us while filming. With Scorpion's spear, it started with "You know what would be a cool ass move?". From there you can be a fly on the wall and see us working through the details," Boon said on Twitter.

"Finally, while there was SO MUCH more involved with us creating this classic move (fx, sounds) it's still kool to see the germ of an idea that eventually became so synonymous with Mortal Kombat, and duplicated SO MANY TIMES in future games, movies, tv, animation & comics!"

WB Games and Netherrealm might do something special for Mortal Kombat's 30th anniversary in 2022, possibly some sort of collection, re-release, or a behind-the-scenes special edition bundle.

Here's the origins of Mortal Kombat's most iconic move 545 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

