Here's the origins of Mortal Kombat's most iconic move

Mortal Kombat's most iconic fighting attack changed gaming, came from a simple idea: 'You know what would be a cool ass move?'

Mortal Kombat is about to turn 30 years old, and to celebrate, Netherrealm's Ed Boon shared some interesting behind-the-scenes looks at the game's development. Boon posted up a recording of how Scorpion's legendary hook attack (get over here!) was made, and the dev says the move was conjured up on the spot.

"We certainly did a ton of prep for our video shoots, but some ideas came to us while filming. With Scorpion's spear, it started with "You know what would be a cool ass move?". From there you can be a fly on the wall and see us working through the details," Boon said on Twitter.

"Finally, while there was SO MUCH more involved with us creating this classic move (fx, sounds) it's still kool to see the germ of an idea that eventually became so synonymous with Mortal Kombat, and duplicated SO MANY TIMES in future games, movies, tv, animation & comics!"

WB Games and Netherrealm might do something special for Mortal Kombat's 30th anniversary in 2022, possibly some sort of collection, re-release, or a behind-the-scenes special edition bundle.