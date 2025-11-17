Xbox president says 'things are forever changing' as Microsoft preps Xbox PC

Xbox president Sarah Bond gives a rare glimpse into how upper management may be thinking about Xbox, especially as Xbox consoles morph into Windows PCs.

Fortune interviews Xbox president Sarah Bond, revealing some interesting potential connections between her words and what's happening with Xbox.

Xbox is changing. First there was Game Pass, then came Play Anywhere, and Xbox has further changed by fully breaking exclusivity to sell its first-party games on rival platforms. The biggest shift, though, is Microsoft's reported move to meld Windows and Xbox together to make an Xbox PC-console hybrid.

In a recent interview with Fortune, Xbox president Sarah Bond gives a candid response that could underline some of the thinking around Xbox and its future. Bond mentions how people in general "spend most of their lives trying to hold on to what's known right now," and that the world itself is constantly changing.

The world of Xbox is certainly changing, especially after acquiring Activision Blizzard. The games industry itself has changed over the years to a more network-driven, service-oriented landscape that prioritizes microtransactions, and these developments were actually only made possible by Microsoft's and Sony's respective efforts with Xbox LIVE and the PlayStation Network.

Bond also mentions risk vs inaction, saying that sometimes it's riskier not to do anything. Maybe this ties in with Xbox, as it could have been risky not to make such transformational moves as Game Pass, Play Anywhere, exclusivity breaking, and the new Xbox PC--all of which are aimed at maximizing profit, reach, and growth of the Xbox brand.

