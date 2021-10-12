All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

US volcanic eruption spews out lava, wild images captured from space

A company has used its satellite to capture an incredible images of the recent volcano eruption that is taking place in Hawaii.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Oct 12 2021 3:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

There has been lots of volcano activity recently happening around the world, and now incredible images from space show an eruption taking place in the United States.

US volcanic eruption spews out lava, wild images captured from space 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a volcano located in Hawaii's islands named Kīlauea is spewing out rivers of lava from two vents, one in the western wall of Halema'uma'u crater and the other along the floor. The USGS has stated that all lava activity has been "confined within Halema'uma'u crater" that's in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. As for seismicity and volcanic gas emissions, the USGS has said the rates "remain elevated".

The volcano has been erupting since September 29, and researchers are currently monitoring the volcano for "high levels of volcanic gas". Additionally, Maxar Technologies has taken this volcanic eruption as an opportunity to use its WorldView-3 and WorldView-2 satellites to capture stunning images of the event. The images can be found above and below. If you are interested in reading more about this eruption, check out this link here.

US volcanic eruption spews out lava, wild images captured from space 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/12/2021 at 12:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.