Lenovo Legion 9000K: first gaming PC with Intel's new Alder Lake CPU
Lenovo Legion 9000K 2022 PC announced: packs Intel's next-gen 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU, DDR5 RAM, PCIe 5.0 technology.
Lenovo has just announced the very first Intel Alder Lake PC, which features Intel's upcoming 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPU, DDR5 RAM, and PCIe 5.0 technology -- all ready for now, and the future of gaming.
Lenovo's new Legion 9000K 2022 PC features an Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU of some sort, with what should be an Intel Z690-based motherboard. The Intel Z690 chipset will include DDR5 memory support and PCIe 5.0 support, with Lenovo listing an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.
The new gaming PC from Lenovo will be available starting October 29, with VideoCardz pointing out that this should be when pre-orders go live. Intel will have its new Alder Lake CPUs up for pre-order on October 29 with the new CPUs launching on November 4... we can expect Lenovo's new Legion 9000K 2022 PC to begin shipping then.
