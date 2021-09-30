All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Lenovo Legion 9000K: first gaming PC with Intel's new Alder Lake CPU

Lenovo Legion 9000K 2022 PC announced: packs Intel's next-gen 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU, DDR5 RAM, PCIe 5.0 technology.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 30 2021 7:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Lenovo has just announced the very first Intel Alder Lake PC, which features Intel's upcoming 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPU, DDR5 RAM, and PCIe 5.0 technology -- all ready for now, and the future of gaming.

Lenovo Legion 9000K: first gaming PC with Intel's new Alder Lake CPU 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Lenovo's new Legion 9000K 2022 PC features an Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU of some sort, with what should be an Intel Z690-based motherboard. The Intel Z690 chipset will include DDR5 memory support and PCIe 5.0 support, with Lenovo listing an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

The new gaming PC from Lenovo will be available starting October 29, with VideoCardz pointing out that this should be when pre-orders go live. Intel will have its new Alder Lake CPUs up for pre-order on October 29 with the new CPUs launching on November 4... we can expect Lenovo's new Legion 9000K 2022 PC to begin shipping then.

Lenovo Legion 9000K: first gaming PC with Intel's new Alder Lake CPU 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion T730-28ICO Gaming Desktop Computer (LEN-90JF00A4US)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4978.33
$4978.33$4578.33$3999.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/30/2021 at 4:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.