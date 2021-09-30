All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA and the CNSA will be forced into putting all of the rovers that are currently stationed on Mars in 'safe mode' very soon.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 30 2021 3:03 AM CDT
The rovers that are currently stationed on the Red Planet will be forced into "safe mode" in the coming days.

NASA will be turning all of its Mars rovers into safe mode very soon 01 | TweakTown.com
NASA and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) will have no choice but to turn its Martian vehicles into "safe mode" and temporarily put a pause on ongoing research. Why? Well, the Sun is going to be getting in the way, and I mean that quite literally. Earth and Mars are about to be directly opposite each other in their orbits, and right in the middle of both of the planets will be the Sun.

Researchers will lose line-of-sight with Mars from October 2 to October 16, and during this time, the space agencies won't be able to communicate with any of their vehicles stationed on the Red Planet, hence the decision to put all vehicles into "safe mode". It should be noted that the rovers won't be completely inactive, they just won't be communicating with Earth. Curiosity and Perseverance will continue observing and recording Mars' weather. The same goes for the InSight lander that is monitoring Marsquakes.

NASA will be turning all of its Mars rovers into safe mode very soon 02 | TweakTown.com

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

