All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

NASA's Hubble Telescope discovers a new strange mystery with Jupiter

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has discovered a new strange mystery with Jupiter and it's most-famous feature - The Great Red Spot.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Sep 29 2021 5:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new video has been posted to the NASA Goddard YouTube channel that details a discovery made with the Hubble Space Telescope.

NASA explains that humans have been observing Jupiter (and some other planets) for centuries, and out of all of the accumulated data humans have acquired, Jupiter is always depicted as having a Great Red Spot. This is definitely the most defining feature about the planet, and in the past, astronomers have observed the Spot shrinking in size as well as becoming more circular rather than oval.

Hubble was pointed at the Great Red Spot, and over the years, annual images revealed that the Spot was changing. The Spot is a storm with wind speeds exceeding 400 miles per hour, but what researchers noticed was that the wind speed on the outermost edge of the storm increased by 8% from 2009 to 2020. Additionally, the researchers observed the wind speed at the center of the storm decreasing. NASA says in the video that the answer for this strange discovery is yet to be found.

NASA's Hubble Telescope discovers a new strange mystery with Jupiter 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2021 at 3:43 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, itechpost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.