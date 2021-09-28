All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Blazing visitor from space spotted flying across night sky in US

More than eighty people have reported seeing a blazing visitor from space streak across the night sky over the United States.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 5:02 AM CDT
A report from the American Meteor Society has confirmed the presence of a blazing visitor from space entering Earth's atmosphere.

NASA has taken to its NASA Meteor Watch Facebook page to confirm that on September 26, at around 7:40 pm, a fireball was spotted over North Carolina. According to the post, the meteor was spotted by more than 80 people and skimmed across the coast of North Carolina at the speed of 32,000 miles per hour.

The meteor didn't cause any damage and eventually disintegrated. According to the post from NASA, the meteor disintegrated "28 miles above Morehead City, after traveling 26 miles through Earth's upper atmosphere." Additionally, NASA notes that this wasn't the only meteor to be spotted in the night sky on September 26 as there were reports for at least five meteors seen over the United States. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Blazing visitor from space spotted flying across night sky in US 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCES:facebook.com, livescience.com, news.yahoo.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

