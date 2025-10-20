Xbox sets Guinness World Record with Ninja Gaiden 4 stunt over Miami

Xbox has set a new Guinness World Record by carrying a 26-foot wide screen over Miami while playing Ninja Gaiden 4 in celebration of the upcoming launch.

In celebration of the launch of Ninja Gaiden 4, Xbox, Koei Tecmo, and Team Ninja have teamed up for a record-breaking stunt that involves two helicopters, one 200+ square-foot screen, and one player.

The stunt has been posted to the official Xbox YouTube channel and showcases two helicopters carrying a 26-foot wide screen above the city of Miami while Ninja Gaiden 4 plays. The stunt has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest video game display flown by a helicopter. What can be seen is Yakumo of the Raven ninja clan battling enemies on a screen suspended in the night sky, while the record "Flammable" by Swae Lee plays.

Xbox explains in its press release that the stunt was inspired by Ninja Gaiden 4's in-game lore, "The denizens of Tokyo have escaped the toxic floodwaters by building skyward. The skyscraper district towers above the ruined city below, a breathtaking vertical landscape that mirrors the high-flying action we brought to life."

The press release also states the technology behind this stunt played a "starring role" as advanced sports broadcasting tech was used to stream the live gameplay to the massive screen from Team Ninja Community Manager, Emmanuel "Master" Rodriguez's helicopter using tech developed by media company, Heli-D.

Ninja Gaiden 4 releases on October 21 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, ROG Ally handhelds, Xbox Cloud, Xbox Play Anywhere, Steam, and PS5.