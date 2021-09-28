All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This PlayStation 5 game looks better than real life

Motorcycle racing game Ride 4 looks absolutely incredible on PlayStation 5 with ultra-immersive next-gen console graphics.

Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 10:16 AM CDT
The PS5 is capable of amazing-looking games like Spider-Man Miles Morales and Rachet and Clank Rift Apart, but this indie racing game really pushes the PS5's fidelity with incredible in-game visuals.

Milestone's motorcycle game Ride 4 was released in January 2021 on next-gen consoles, and is easily one of the best-looking games on the PlayStation 5. A video of the game running in first-person shows eye-popping graphics with high-end textures, realistic weather effects, and impressive water reflections to create an extremely immersive-looking experience.

What's more interesting is that Ride 4 runs at dynamic resolution at up to 4K 60FPS, not native 3480 x 2160, so we're seeing scaling in this video. Another great observation is how the environments are reflected back in the mirrors in real-time. And just for fun be sure to adjust the resolution to 360p for some amateurish GoPro visuals.

If Ride 4 looks this good, imagine how amazing Gran Turismo 7 will look...

Ride 4 is now available on current- and next-gen consoles and PC.

Check below for highlights:

  • Live the game at its highest potential with dynamic resolution up to 4K and 60 FPS, more challenging races with 20 bikes per races online and offline and feel the thrills of riding your bike with the PS5 haptic dualsense Controller!
  • Choose among 176 Officially Licensed bikes and ride on 31 tracks all around the world, carefully Designed with an extraordinary level of detail!
  • Jump into an amazing and dynamic adventure that interact with your decisions and choose your own path from the regional events up to the professional leagues
