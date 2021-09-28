This PlayStation 5 game looks better than real life

The PS5 is capable of amazing-looking games like Spider-Man Miles Morales and Rachet and Clank Rift Apart, but this indie racing game really pushes the PS5's fidelity with incredible in-game visuals.

Milestone's motorcycle game Ride 4 was released in January 2021 on next-gen consoles, and is easily one of the best-looking games on the PlayStation 5. A video of the game running in first-person shows eye-popping graphics with high-end textures, realistic weather effects, and impressive water reflections to create an extremely immersive-looking experience.

What's more interesting is that Ride 4 runs at dynamic resolution at up to 4K 60FPS, not native 3480 x 2160, so we're seeing scaling in this video. Another great observation is how the environments are reflected back in the mirrors in real-time. And just for fun be sure to adjust the resolution to 360p for some amateurish GoPro visuals.

If Ride 4 looks this good, imagine how amazing Gran Turismo 7 will look...

Ride 4 is now available on current- and next-gen consoles and PC.

Check below for highlights: