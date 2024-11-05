All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Gaming

Spider-Man developer highlights the game-changer feature in PS5 Pro

Insomniac Games has highlighted what it believes is the best feature within Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro and how it will lead to increased visual fidelity.

Spider-Man developer highlights the game-changer feature in PS5 Pro
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Insomniac Games highlights the PlayStation 5 Pro's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) as its best feature, which combines performance and visual fidelity without compromise. This upscaling technology allows gamers to experience smoother gameplay and high-quality graphics simultaneously, enhancing the emotional and visual experience of games.

Insomniac Games, the developers of the popular Spider-Man games, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, have highlighted what they believe to be the best feature within the soon-to-be-released PlayStation 5 Pro.

In a recent video published to the PlayStation YouTube channel, Insomniac Games has sat down to discuss PS5 Pro Enhanced and what that means for gamers. With only a matter of days until the release of the PS5 Pro, Insomniac Games, a Sony-owned studio, has highlighted the PlayStation 5 Pro's PSSR, or PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution as its best feature. This new feature is Sony's version of the upscaling technology being used by PC gamers, such as NVIDIA's popular DLSS, or AMD's FSR.

The new upscaling technology frees gamers from having to choose between Performance and Quality mode in games, which, on the PS5, forces gamers to decide between smoother gameplay and less visual fidelity or more visual fidelity and rougher gameplay. However, that is no longer the case, as pointed out by Jahrain Jackson, Principal Engine Programmer at Insomanic Games, "What excites me the most about the PS5 Pro is that you're basically getting both Performance and Fidelity in one package. There's no fear of missing out on something by choosing one or the other; it's really a game-changer."

"Our players no longer have to choose and that means they're seeing the true vision of the game that we're trying to create. They're able to have a much more emotional experience as they explore our graphically intense worlds and at an extremely high fluid frame rate. It really has opened up our ability to create worlds much truer to the vision that we had originally," said Marcus Smith, Creative Director at Insomniac Games

"PSSR is really exciting because it's this game-changer for bringing our visual fidelity up to the next level," said Jackson

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

