Halo Infinite Wraith, Chopper, and Wasp vehicles leaked before launch

Some of Halo Infinite's vehicles have leaked out ahead of this weekend's big team battle technical test, showing big changes.

Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 12:32 PM CDT
Halo Infinite players have found a way to glitch into custom games which has led to various leaks for unreleased weapons and vehicles.

New Halo Infinite leaks have popped up from the recent technical test. We've already seen the devastating Hyrda gun return in Infinite, and now we get a glimpse at the pre-release versions of vehicles like the Wasp, the Wraith, and the Brute Chopper.

Infinite's Wraith is a big departure from the one featured in previous Halos. It's a Banished-theme crossover between the old-school Wraith and the Revenant from Halo 3 and Halo Reach. There's noticably less splash and more targeted projectile action from the main cannon, and the turret is pretty devastating, delivering shots in a straight linear path.

The Wasp makes a return from Halo 5, and it looks pretty decent and pretty much unchanged.

The Brute Chopper also looks very similar to the one featured in previous Halo games despite a fancy new paintjob and some extra sharp accenting.

All of these vehicles should be available in the second Halo Infinite technical preview that goes live this weekend, October 1 - October 3.

