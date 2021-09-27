All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI confirms Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPU launches on November 4

MSI announces its free upgrade kit for LGA1700 CPUs for its CORELIQUID CPU coolers, confirms November 4 launch for Alder Lake CPUs.

Published Mon, Sep 27 2021 7:48 PM CDT
MSI has just kinda, accidentally confirmed when Intel will be launching its new Alder Lake CPU family as well as new 600-series motherboards.

MSI confirmed the news through its announcement that it will be giving out a free upgrade kit for LGA1700 processors for their CORELIQUID CPU coolers, with the kit being available between November 4, 2021 and April 30, 2022 -- kinda announcing Alder Lake will be launching on November 4.

Wccftech's Usman Pirzada tweeted a reply to VideoCardz which said there would be pre-orders going live a week earlier, after the Intel Innovation event. Alder Lake-S will be announced with pre-orders kicking off on October 27 while sales and reviews go live on November 4.

We're all here ready to party once Alder Lake launches, with the flagship Core i9-12900K processor gearing up to be the new CPU for my GPU test bed the second it launches. We can expect Intel to launch the Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K, and Core i5-12600K processors.

Intel will be the first to market with DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 connectivity support, ushering in high speeds, bandwidth, and future devices thanks to Alder Lake and the new Z690 chipset for enthusiasts. There will be 600-series motherboards that will have support for DDR4, but DDR5 is specific to some boards -- but not all.

NEWS SOURCES:msi.com, videocardz.com

