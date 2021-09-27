All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 XPG XENIA 15 2021 Version gaming laptop prototype giveaway! 🔥

Biggest meteor to hit Earth cost millions in damages, 1200+ injured

The biggest space object to enter Earth's atmosphere since 1908 caused millions in damages and injured more than 1,200 people.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Sep 27 2021 6:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Researchers currently have two ways of determining the size of a meteor hitting Earth; observing the impact and measuring the size of the crater the meteor leaves behind.

Biggest meteor to hit Earth cost millions in damages, 1200+ injured 01 | TweakTown.com

The largest crater that has ever been discovered on Earth is known as the Vredefort Crater, located in South Africa. The meteor that caused the crater, which stretches some 190 miles in diameter, is estimated to be around 6 miles wide. The largest meteor to have entered Earth's atmosphere is called the Chelyabinsk meteor, and it exploded over the Russian city of Chelyabinsk that was home to more than one million people in 2013.

The Chelyabinsk asteroid was just 50 feet in diameter and exploded with a force the same as 440,000 tons of TNT exploding. As meteors enter the atmosphere, they begin to heat up, catch fire and break apart. As Chelyabinsk approached the surface of Earth, it exploded just 18 miles above the surface, damaging more than 7,200 buildings and injuring more than 1,200 people. The government estimated that the repair costs to be around $33 million.

With all that in mind, imagine the devastation a meteor 190 miles in diameter would cause. Luckily, NASA says this isn't something we need to worry about as the space agency is tracking 90% of the asteroids that are considered large and dangerous. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

More Space News:

Read more: NASA scientist answers burning question about dangerous asteroids

Read more: 'Absolutely life-changing' view of Earth captured on video

Read more: Astronomers find two hidden galaxies at the edge of space and time

Read more: Hubble stuns researchers with discovery of 6 mysterious dead galaxies

Read more: Researchers discovered a 'unprecedented' giant spherical void in space

Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Mens Apollo NASA Patches Slim Fit Bomber Jackets Windbreaker

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$36.99
$36.99$36.99$36.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/27/2021 at 3:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:thomasnet.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.