Sony discounts 1 month of PlayStation Plus for just $1

Sony discounts a month of PlayStation Plus for just $1, offering a great deal for PS5 owners to try out great PlayStation 4 games.

Sony is offering a new promotion that discounts 1 month of PlayStation Plus for just $1.

Did you just grab a PS5 and want to try out PlayStation Plus? Sony has a new offer that gives you 30 days of PS Plus subscription for $1. The deal is predictably only for new PS Plus subscribers, and buying the sub enrolls you in auto-renew, which you'll have to turn off to avoid a $9.99 recurring charge.

Your 1-month membership will renew automatically and $9.99 + applicable tax will be deducted from your wallet every 1 month until you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, your account's default payment method will be charged the remainder. Price may change," the deal page says.

The promo is a great way for PlayStation 5 owners to access the PS Plus Collection, a goldmine of 18 heavy-hitting PlayStation 4 games including first-party titans like God of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, as well as favorites like Bloodborne and Fallout 4.

This $1 PS Plus discount is only valid until September 26. Keep a lookout in the coming months for big Black Friday discounts on PS Plus subscriptions.