NVIDIA adds 12 titles to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service
NVIDIA GFN Thursday is here, with NVIDIA adding 12 new titles to GeForce NOW including World War Z: Aftermath, and Beyond Contact.
@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 23 2021 8:36 PM CDT
NVIDIA has just added another 12 titles to its cloud gaming service GeForce NOW, which includes Beyond Contact, World War Z: Aftermath, and more.
The 12 new games added to GeForce NOW include some games that literally just dropped on September 21, with some popular games added to GFN. GeForce NOW has just added their 40th game from developers Team 17, too.
Team 17 head of sales, Harley Homewood, explains: "GeForce NOW lets us share our passion for games as well as our independent spirit with more players than ever. Players can experience our diverse collection of games, streaming on GeForce NOW, even across their low-powered devices with the power of a full gaming rig".
- Beyond Contact (day-and-date release on Steam, September 21)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (day-and-date release on Epic Games Store, September 21)
- Sheltered 2 (day-and-date release on Steam, September 21)
- World War Z: Aftermath (day-and-date release on Steam, September 21)
- Sable (day-and-date release on Steam and Epic Games Store, September 23)
- The Escapists (free on Epic Games Store, September 23)
- Darwin Project (Steam)
- EVE Online (Epic Games Store)
- Gas Station Simulator (Steam)
- Miscreated (Steam)
- Professional Fishing (Steam)
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Steam)
Newsletter Subscription