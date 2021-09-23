NVIDIA adds 12 titles to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service

NVIDIA GFN Thursday is here, with NVIDIA adding 12 new titles to GeForce NOW including World War Z: Aftermath, and Beyond Contact.

NVIDIA has just added another 12 titles to its cloud gaming service GeForce NOW, which includes Beyond Contact, World War Z: Aftermath, and more.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The 12 new games added to GeForce NOW include some games that literally just dropped on September 21, with some popular games added to GFN. GeForce NOW has just added their 40th game from developers Team 17, too.

Team 17 head of sales, Harley Homewood, explains: "GeForce NOW lets us share our passion for games as well as our independent spirit with more players than ever. Players can experience our diverse collection of games, streaming on GeForce NOW, even across their low-powered devices with the power of a full gaming rig".

Read more: NVIDIA adding Far Cry 6 to cloud gaming service GeForce NOW in October