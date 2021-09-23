NVIDIA adds 12 titles to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GFN Thursday is here, with NVIDIA adding 12 new titles to GeForce NOW including World War Z: Aftermath, and Beyond Contact.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 23 2021 8:36 PM CDT
The 12 new games added to GeForce NOW include some games that literally just dropped on September 21, with some popular games added to GFN. GeForce NOW has just added their 40th game from developers Team 17, too.

Team 17 head of sales, Harley Homewood, explains: "GeForce NOW lets us share our passion for games as well as our independent spirit with more players than ever. Players can experience our diverse collection of games, streaming on GeForce NOW, even across their low-powered devices with the power of a full gaming rig".

  • Beyond Contact (day-and-date release on Steam, September 21)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (day-and-date release on Epic Games Store, September 21)
  • Sheltered 2 (day-and-date release on Steam, September 21)
  • World War Z: Aftermath (day-and-date release on Steam, September 21)
  • Sable (day-and-date release on Steam and Epic Games Store, September 23)
  • The Escapists (free on Epic Games Store, September 23)
  • Darwin Project (Steam)
  • EVE Online (Epic Games Store)
  • Gas Station Simulator (Steam)
  • Miscreated (Steam)
  • Professional Fishing (Steam)
  • Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Steam)
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

