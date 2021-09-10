All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA adding Far Cry 6 to cloud gaming service GeForce NOW in October

NVIDIA will have Far Cry 6 on GeForce NOW when it launches on October 7, with 10 more games hitting the service this week.

Published Fri, Sep 10 2021 7:50 PM CDT
NVIDIA has just announced a rather large game is coming to its game streaming service at launch, with the company announcing Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic will be on GeForce NOW at launch.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7, and will be available to GeForce NOW subscribers at launch. There's also the new season of Rainbow Six Siege, which is enjoying a new free-to-play weekend. If you were fan of 1080 Snowboarding on the N64 then you will probably love Riders Republic, a new game that is all about outdoor sports and high-speed action -- coming to GFN later this year.

Ther's also Life is Strange: True Colors which launched September 9 -- now on GeForce NOW, but also Bus Simulator 21, Dice Legacy, Sheltered, and many more. I've got the full list of games hitting GeForce NOW in the batch of new announcements, below:

  • Bus Simulator 21 (day-and-date release on Steam, September 7)
  • Dice Legacy (day-and-date release on Steam, September 9)
  • Sheltered (free on Epic Games Store, September 9)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (day-and-date release on Steam, September 10)
  • American Fugitive (Steam)
  • Cepheus Protocol (Steam)
  • Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG (Epic Games Store)
  • Infinifactory (Steam)
  • POSTAL Redux (Steam)
  • Transport Fever 2 (Epic Games Store)
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

