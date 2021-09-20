All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

TikTok limits Chinese youths to 40 minutes of use per day

China cracks down stronger on children using the internet, with ByteDance limiting youths to 40 minutes per day of using TikTok.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 20 2021 9:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you're under 14 years of age and in China, you've just had your time limit per day of using TikTok to 40 minutes per day. Beijing is cracking down on "internet addiction" by putting these hardcore time limits on children playing games, and using social media.

TikTok limits Chinese youths to 40 minutes of use per day 10 | TweakTown.com

The Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, can only be used between the hours of 6am and 10pm for anyone under 14 years old in China. So not only do they have 40 minutes per day as a time limit, but they only have between 6am and 10pm to use it -- after that, it's inaccessible.

It might sound crazy, but there are over 600 million daily active users (DAUs) using Doujin in China... so imagine how many millions of underage users will be affected by this. ByteDance, the parent company that owns TikTok, has said that parents could "help their children complete the process in order to enter youth mode".

ByteDance has also recommended that parents active "youth mode" in the app, changing the content that kids see that includes educational material including "interesting popular science experiments, exhibitions in museums and galleries, beautiful scenery across the country, explanations of historical knowledge, and so on".

Buy at Amazon

The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.33
$12.33--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/20/2021 at 3:20 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, wired.co.uk

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.