TikTok limits Chinese youths to 40 minutes of use per day

China cracks down stronger on children using the internet, with ByteDance limiting youths to 40 minutes per day of using TikTok.

If you're under 14 years of age and in China, you've just had your time limit per day of using TikTok to 40 minutes per day. Beijing is cracking down on "internet addiction" by putting these hardcore time limits on children playing games, and using social media.

The Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, can only be used between the hours of 6am and 10pm for anyone under 14 years old in China. So not only do they have 40 minutes per day as a time limit, but they only have between 6am and 10pm to use it -- after that, it's inaccessible.

It might sound crazy, but there are over 600 million daily active users (DAUs) using Doujin in China... so imagine how many millions of underage users will be affected by this. ByteDance, the parent company that owns TikTok, has said that parents could "help their children complete the process in order to enter youth mode".

ByteDance has also recommended that parents active "youth mode" in the app, changing the content that kids see that includes educational material including "interesting popular science experiments, exhibitions in museums and galleries, beautiful scenery across the country, explanations of historical knowledge, and so on".