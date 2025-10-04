This new $79 device is a monitoring and power balancing product for 12V-2x6 power connectors

TL;DR: Aqua Computer's AMPINEL is a $79 hardware device designed for NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPUs, monitoring and balancing current on the 12V-2x6 power connector to prevent overloads. It features real-time load redistribution, alarms, OLED display, and software integration, enhancing protection for high-end graphics cards.

The high-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series cards like the flagship RTX 5090 push that new 12V-2x6 power connector to its limit, flowing 575W+ of power through it, so adding an additional layer of protection could be a good move, and that's why this new $79 device can do.

Aqua Computer has introduced the new AMPINEL, a small dedicated hardware device for the 12V-2x6 power connector that both measures power, but also balances current flow and is capable of shutting down the GPU if those limits are exceeded. AMPINEL will continuously monitor all 6 lines of the connector, so that if the current rises on a single pin by above 7.5A, the device kicks in, redistributing load in real-time using a hybrid analog/digital control system (this is the hardware solution itself).

The new AMPINEL uses a six-layer PCB with thick copper traces for minimal loss, paired with black-anodized aluminum housing that double as a heatsink, while the connector itself is encapsulated for a stronger mechanical fit on your high-end GPU.

Aqua Computer even includes an OLED display and eight RGB LEDs that visualize connector load by default, and through Aqua's in-house "aquasuite" software, users can look at and log over 40 measured values. These include current, voltage, power per line, connector temperatures, and external sensor input.

You can even tweak it with custom alarms, graphs, and notifications, with support as far as email alerts and smartphone status checks, all without USB connectivity or software, as the on-device OLED screen and LEDs provide a full read out for you.

AMPINEL features an eight-stage alarm system as well, where depending on the severity of the situation, it'll trigger visual and sound alarms, send Windows notifications, interrupt fan signals, or even shut down the system. In a critical situation, it'll disconnect the GPU sense lines and power to prevent damage to your high-end (and expensive) graphics card. Alarm levels can be tied to hotkeys for custom actions, and all settings are even stored on-device so they work without the need of software.

Aqua Computer plans to open up pre-orders for its new AMPINEL for EUR 79.90, which works out to around $93 USD or so, with plans to ship it in mid-November. The company is eyeing off a white-coated variant for release in 2026. The AMPINEL itself weighs around 110g, consumes up to 10W of power, and supports all GPUs that are good for up to 650W through the 12V-2x6 power connector.

The new AMPINEL isn't for everyone and it's really not for gamers, but for reviewers, enthusiasts, overclockers, or even RTX 5090 owners that want to remove the element of risk, it could be a good sub-$100 purchase.