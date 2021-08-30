China limits minors to just 3 hours of online gaming per week
China announces 1984-style restrictions for minors playing games online, 1 hour between 8-9pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday nights.
We all know China is just being China, but maybe China needs to be less 1984 and maybe a bit less China... the country has announced it is restricting minors from gaming in a big, big way.
China announced through its own Press and Publication Administration that they are enforcing massive restrictions for online gaming, where underage gamers will be stopped from spending their days and nights gaming away.
Minors in China will now be limited to playing games between the hours of 8-9 PM local time on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Oh, and they'll be able to play games on holidays, too... how lucky. Gamers in China will be completely banned from playing online games at all during the week.
The new restrictions kick on on September 1.
The State Press and Publication Administration issued a notice to further strict management to effectively prevent minors from being addicted to online games.
- Strictly limit the time of providing online game services to minors - All online game enterprises can only provide one hour of service to minors from 20:00 to 21:00 daily on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and legal holidays.
- Strictly implement the requirements for real-name registration and login of online game user accounts - Do not provide game services in any form to users without real-name registration and login.
- Strengthen supervision - Seriously deal with online game enterprises that do not strictly implement the requirements in accordance with the law.
- Actively guide families, schools, and other social parties to co-manage and govern.
