China limits minors to just 3 hours of online gaming per week

We all know China is just being China, but maybe China needs to be less 1984 and maybe a bit less China... the country has announced it is restricting minors from gaming in a big, big way.

China announced through its own Press and Publication Administration that they are enforcing massive restrictions for online gaming, where underage gamers will be stopped from spending their days and nights gaming away.

Minors in China will now be limited to playing games between the hours of 8-9 PM local time on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Oh, and they'll be able to play games on holidays, too... how lucky. Gamers in China will be completely banned from playing online games at all during the week.

The new restrictions kick on on September 1.

The State Press and Publication Administration issued a notice to further strict management to effectively prevent minors from being addicted to online games.