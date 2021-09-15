All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New dinosaur species found, so large it would've eaten T-Rex for lunch

Paleontologists identified a new species of dinosaur that is believed to have been larger than the T-Rex and would've eaten them.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Sep 15 2021 2:45 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Paleontologists have found a new species of dinosaur that once ruled over the Tyrannosaurus Rex as the apex predator.

New dinosaur species found, so large it would've eaten T-Rex for lunch 01 | TweakTown.com

Tyrannosaurus Rex is widely believed to be the most famous and dangerous dinosaur, and this idea was largely popularized with iconic movie franchises such as Jurassic Park. While the T-Rex certainly was an apex predator during the peak of species' life, it wasn't always at the very top of the food chain. Paleontologists have found a new species of carnivore that was much larger than T-Rex and would have eaten it for lunch.

Introducing, Ulughbegasaurus, a large theropod dinosaur that walked the plains of North America and Asia around 90 million years ago. Fossil evidence indicates that Ulughbegasaurus was around 26 feet in length and just over a tonne in weight. During the time of its rein, a T-Rex would have only been 440 pounds, and according to paleontologist professor Darla Zelenitsky, the sheer existence of the Ulughbegasaurus would have suppressed the growth of the T-Rex.

University of Calgary associate paleontology professor Darla Zelenitsky said, "They probably kept the tyrannosaurus down, they were obviously better apex predators."

"The disappearance of (Ulughbegasaurus) likely allowed tyrannosaur species to become the apex predators of Asia and North America some 80 to 90 million years ago, who persisted in large forms like Albertosaurus, Gorgosaurus, and T-Rex," said Zelenitsky.

T-Rex was able to grow to its full size once the Ulughbegasaurus species had died off, with T-Rex evolving mainly throughout the Jurassic Period and then taking the position of apex predator during the Cretaceous Period.

Buy at Amazon

Jurassic World Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$64.99
$64.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/15/2021 at 1:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsbreak.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.