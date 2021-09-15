All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Chinese astronauts just took phenomenal images of Earth

Astronauts aboard the Tianhe space station module have taken images from lower-Earth orbit and sent them back to our planet.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Sep 15 2021 4:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Astronauts aboard the new Chinese space station module have snapped some absolutely gorgeous images of Earth.

Chinese astronauts just took phenomenal images of Earth 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

China launched the Tianhe space station module on April 29, 2021, and its the first module of the Tiangong space station. Aboard the Tianhe module is three astronauts that arrived on June 17, and one of the astronauts named Tang Hongbo has taken some incredible images of Earth from the module that is currently located in lower-Earth orbit.

The images released by China's space agency showcase thousands of lights on the North African continent, as well as a portion of South Africa, and the Peruvian cost. As for the newest batch of images that were released on September 8, the images are of; Lake Urmia in Iran, China's Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture, Lake Van in Turkey, the Armenian highlands, and South Africa. All of the images were taken by Hongbo, but the equipment that was used to capture the images wasn't specified.

Chinese astronauts just took phenomenal images of Earth 02 | TweakTown.com
Chinese astronauts just took phenomenal images of Earth 03 | TweakTown.com
Chinese astronauts just took phenomenal images of Earth 05 | TweakTown.com
Chinese astronauts just took phenomenal images of Earth 06 | TweakTown.com
Chinese astronauts just took phenomenal images of Earth 07 | TweakTown.com
Chinese astronauts just took phenomenal images of Earth 08 | TweakTown.com
Chinese astronauts just took phenomenal images of Earth 09 | TweakTown.com
Chinese astronauts just took phenomenal images of Earth 10 | TweakTown.com
Chinese astronauts just took phenomenal images of Earth 11 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.65
$9.65$11.25$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/15/2021 at 4:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, mp.weixin.qq.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.