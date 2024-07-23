Sabrent 128GB V60 SD card has reads of 270MB/sec, on sale right now on Amazon UK deals

Sabrent has a new deal on its Amazon UK store for its V60 SD card in the larger 128GB capacity, offering read speeds of up to 270MB/sec that's ready for 8K video recording.
The Sabrent 128GB V60 SD card has a £5 voucher, with the deal starting July 24 and running through July 27, while if you use the following coupon code on the Amazon UK store "5NAHOSPY" you'll get another 20% discount from the 128GB V60 SD card.
If you've got a new DSLR camera or want a new 128GB SD card that's capable of 8K video recording, and you live in the UK, jump on the deal on Sabrents Amazon UK store here.
- FILM AWAY IN HIGH DEF: Our Rocket V60 SD UHS-II Memory Cards are great for 8K, 4K, and 1080p video, plus everything in between. These cards easily maintain above 60MBps sustained writes to ensure lag-free recording. Also great for picture-taking and other types of real-time, fast-paced capture.
- STORE EVEN MORE: Enjoy up to 512GB of capacity if you need it. Have fewer cards to carry around, or just devote a card to a single project. A variety of capacity options helps you choose the right amount of storage for your needs.
- DEFINITIVE PERFORMANCE: These cards meet the V60 standard, exceeding UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) requirements. They also meet A1 Application Performance Class specifications for 1500/500 Read/Write IOPS guaranteed. Flexible performance for your content creation.
- STATE-OF-THE-ART HARDWARE: Our Rocket V60 SD UHS-II Memory Cards are using a powerful new controller combined with 112-Layer TLC. This ensures reliable performance of up to 270/170MBps or more for sequential reads and writes. Get amazing speed out of your portable storage.
- AN EXCEPTIONAL INVESTMENT: Registration secures two years of quality warranty support. The memory cards also have a convenient, mechanical write-protect switch that ensures you never accidentally erase or overwrite your content. Inside, protective flash technologies help prolong product lifespan.