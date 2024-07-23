Sabrent 128GB V60 SD card has reads of 270MB/sec, on sale right now on Amazon UK deals

Sabrent has an amazing deal on its 128GB V60 SDXC card UHS-II, offering up to 270MB/sec and 128GB of capacity for 8K video recording.

Sabrent has a new deal on its Amazon UK store for its V60 SD card in the larger 128GB capacity, offering read speeds of up to 270MB/sec that's ready for 8K video recording.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Sabrent 128GB V60 SD card has a £5 voucher, with the deal starting July 24 and running through July 27, while if you use the following coupon code on the Amazon UK store "5NAHOSPY" you'll get another 20% discount from the 128GB V60 SD card.

If you've got a new DSLR camera or want a new 128GB SD card that's capable of 8K video recording, and you live in the UK, jump on the deal on Sabrents Amazon UK store here.

3