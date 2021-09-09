All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: 'Potentially hazardous' asteroid traveling 21,000 mph towards Earth

If you want to avoid all humans, buy this 22-acre island for cheap

A press release has unveiled a 22-acre island that has no humans, and plenty of wildlife is currently on the market for $70,000.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 9 2021 3:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sometimes all you want to do is just get away from people and be by yourself. This is a perfectly normal feeling as humans are both pack animals and solitary animals.

If you want to avoid all humans, buy this 22-acre island for cheap 01 | TweakTown.com

Spending a few hours reading a book or watching a movie by yourself is something most people would decide to do if they wanted some time to themselves. But if that isn't enough for you, there is another option available. An entire island. The island is located in the Isle of Carn Deas on the west coast of Scotland and is currently on the market for $68,900.

The island is 22-acres and is uninhabited besides the wildlife that is present all around it. Wildlife includes porpoises, dolphins, whales, and basking sharks, according to the Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group. Additionally, the island features cliffs, a beach, and due to the surrounding water, residents will be able to enjoy a variety of different water sports. For more information on this island, check out this link here.

Fenning Welstead, a founder at Goldcrest, said, "Carn Deas is very special and offers the perfect retreat for someone looking for a place where they can go when they truly want to escape from it all."

Buy at Amazon

4M Kidzlabs Earth & Moon Model Kit - STEM Toys Science Lab DIY Orbit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$11.99
$11.99$9.99$11.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/9/2021 at 12:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:insider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.