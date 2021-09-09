If you want to avoid all humans, buy this 22-acre island for cheap

A press release has unveiled a 22-acre island that has no humans, and plenty of wildlife is currently on the market for $70,000.

Sometimes all you want to do is just get away from people and be by yourself. This is a perfectly normal feeling as humans are both pack animals and solitary animals.

Spending a few hours reading a book or watching a movie by yourself is something most people would decide to do if they wanted some time to themselves. But if that isn't enough for you, there is another option available. An entire island. The island is located in the Isle of Carn Deas on the west coast of Scotland and is currently on the market for $68,900.

The island is 22-acres and is uninhabited besides the wildlife that is present all around it. Wildlife includes porpoises, dolphins, whales, and basking sharks, according to the Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group. Additionally, the island features cliffs, a beach, and due to the surrounding water, residents will be able to enjoy a variety of different water sports. For more information on this island, check out this link here.

Fenning Welstead, a founder at Goldcrest, said, "Carn Deas is very special and offers the perfect retreat for someone looking for a place where they can go when they truly want to escape from it all."