Boomer may return in Far Cry 6 as your amigo pet

One of Ubisoft's most beloved pet pals may return in Far Cry 6 as an animal companion and amigo to help you take over Yara.

Ubisoft's new Far Cry 6 gameplay stream (around the 1:06:35 mark) revealed two new mysterious pet amigos: The panther Oluso and Boom Boom, who looks very familiar. In fact, it looks just like Boomer, the beloved dog from Far Cry 5.

The studio has yet to confirm any other amigos besides Guapo the crocodile, Chicharron the crazed rooster, and Chorizo the wheelie-dog. We're not sure if Boom Boom is Boomer himself or the son of Boomer, but that folded ear is a dead giveaway. There's also the panther to consider, and it's possible this particular amigo is analogous to Champagne, the white panther included in the Vice Pack DLC that's only available in the Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition.

It's possible this is actually Boomer. After all, Ubisoft's Navid Khavari said that Far Cry 6 has tons of Easter eggs that nod to pretty much every game in the franchise.

Far Cry 6 releases October 7, 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia.