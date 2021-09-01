All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Boomer may return in Far Cry 6 as your amigo pet

One of Ubisoft's most beloved pet pals may return in Far Cry 6 as an animal companion and amigo to help you take over Yara.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Sep 1 2021 1:36 PM CDT
It looks like Boomer will return in Far Cry 6, alongside a fearsome panther ally.

Boomer may return in Far Cry 6 as your amigo pet 22 | TweakTown.com
Ubisoft's new Far Cry 6 gameplay stream (around the 1:06:35 mark) revealed two new mysterious pet amigos: The panther Oluso and Boom Boom, who looks very familiar. In fact, it looks just like Boomer, the beloved dog from Far Cry 5.

The studio has yet to confirm any other amigos besides Guapo the crocodile, Chicharron the crazed rooster, and Chorizo the wheelie-dog. We're not sure if Boom Boom is Boomer himself or the son of Boomer, but that folded ear is a dead giveaway. There's also the panther to consider, and it's possible this particular amigo is analogous to Champagne, the white panther included in the Vice Pack DLC that's only available in the Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition.

It's possible this is actually Boomer. After all, Ubisoft's Navid Khavari said that Far Cry 6 has tons of Easter eggs that nod to pretty much every game in the franchise.

Far Cry 6 releases October 7, 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

