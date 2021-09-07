Basemark Rocksolid Core: the future of software for the future of cars

Basemark is known for benchmarking software, but the company is stepping -- or rather, sitting in the drivers seat of the automotive industry with the introduction of Rocksolid Core.

What the new Basemark Rocksolid Core does for automotive companies is save them many years and many billions of dollars in development time and investment, by tapping into breakthroughs that Basemark has in its special auto herbs and spices.

Basemark is the first to offer an entire end-to-end platform from safety critical things in your future car: gas, brakes, and more through to the instrument cluster, body electronics, amd more. Basemark offers this all as a source code licensing model to OEMs with Rocksolid Core.

Why is this important? Well, it saves automotive giants from having to create their own car OS, which would save them many years and billions of dollars.

Basemark has considerable investment and expertise in the CPU and GPU business, using that knowledge in Rocksolid Core for compute. OEMs can use that to write their vision stack on Rocksolid Core and not proprietary APIs from the likes of NVIDIA and Qualcomm. This is great for OEMs since they're not locked to just one SoC company.

Tero Sarkkinen, CEO of Basemark explains: "We are enabling the future of the automotive industry, where creating new car systems will be quicker than ever while bringing down the unit cost considerably. Basemark's Rocksolid Core architecture requires fewer processors compared to conventional models, resulting in savings in both electronics and software. Through Rocksolid Core, customers are able to rapidly develop all functions and maintain their own software stack".

Sarkkinen continues: "We believe that through Rocksolid Core our customers can take two years or more off of the development of a new car E/E architecture, and save significantly in series production Bill of Materials costs".