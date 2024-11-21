All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Qualcomm predicts its PC CPUs will catch up to AMD's revenue and share by 2029

Qualcomm is looking for its PC business to grow to an AMD or even Intel size by the end of the decade, with its chips powering Windows devices.

Qualcomm predicts its PC CPUs will catch up to AMD's revenue and share by 2029
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft and its partners have launched Copilot+ PCs featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon X hardware, marking it a significant year for Windows on Arm devices. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon anticipates the company's expansion into new markets to generate an additional $22 billion per year.

Thanks to the first wave of Copilot+ PCs from Microsoft and its partners featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon X hardware, it's been a big year for Windows on Arm devices. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon expects big things from the company's expansion into new markets, with an additional $22 billion per year by 2029.

Qualcomm predicts its PC CPUs will catch up to AMD's revenue and share by 2029 1
2

$4 billion of that new revenue would come from PC chips, Qualcomm Arm-based Snapdragon chips found in Windows laptops, mini PCs, or even desktops. This is a bold prediction because it would put the company's PC chip revenue close to AMD's consumer-based Ryzen business, which brings in 4-5 billion annually.

If Qualcomm manages to meet this expectation, it would be a remarkable achievement because its PC business is still relatively new. And by that, we mean brand-new because its Snapdragon X chips for Windows and Copilot+ PCs launched this year - starting from basically 0% market share.

″We have been on this trajectory realizing that the technologies we have developed over the many years can be very relevant to a number of different industries beyond mobile," Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said, adding that in addition to PCs, Qualcomm chips are also being developed for the automotive industry and even headsets.

Interestingly, he cites Apple's decision to move from Intel chips to its own processors for Macs as an opportunity to enter the PC market. "The ecosystem did not have confidence in the existing players to deliver a solution," Amon adds, hinting that relying on Intel and AMD for x86 chip performance and efficiency led to the arrival of Snapdragon X chips for Copilot+ PCs running Windows.

It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out, as Qualcomm's entry into the PC market with Arm-based processors could see it take market share from both Intel and AMD or lead to new customers (and mobile users) adopting Windows on Arm devices with Qualcomm hardware. Perhaps it will be a mixture of both. Time will tell.

Photo of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop S5507QAD-PS96
Best Deals: ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop S5507QAD-PS96
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/21/2024 at 1:29 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles