Elon Musk says SpaceX will catch largest flying object with chopsticks

Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX will attempt to catch the largest flying object ever with 'Karate Kid' robot chopsticks.

Published Tue, Aug 31 2021 4:33 AM CDT
The CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk has said that his company will be attempting to catch the largest flying object ever with robot chopsticks.

Musk has taken to his Twitter account to announce the news, and if you think that there is no chance that Musk or SpaceX can pull this off, it's not the first time the concept has been discussed. The idea was originally proposed by a startup company called Small Stars, who released a video to its YouTube channel that poses the question - Can SpaceX Really Catch Starships? The video can be found below if you wish to understand the concept in its entirety.

Back in April, Musk tweeted that "Starship booster, largest flying object ever designed, will be caught out of sky by launch tower. Big step forward, as reflight can be done in under an hour." Now, Musk has said that "SpaceX will try to catch largest ever flying object with robot chopsticks. Success is not guaranteed, but excitement is!" Musk followed up with a time frame by saying that the first catch will be attempted with Booster 5, Starships booster.

NEWS SOURCE:techstartups.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

