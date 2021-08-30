All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
HR Giger, Beksinski-inspired horror FPS Scorn coming Fall 2021

Ebb Software's ultra-bizarre HR Giger and Beksinski-inspired first-person shooter Scorn may release near or on Halloween 2021.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Aug 30 2021 2:34 PM CDT
I first wrote about Scorn way back in 2017. Now after 4 years of development, it looks like the ultra-weird FPS is finally ready for release.

According to a flash mention during Gamescom 2021, Scorn will release sometime in Fall 2021. That's pretty close and it's possible we could see the nightmarish shooter launch near or on Halloween this year.

HR Giger, Beksinski-inspired horror FPS Scorn coming Fall 2021 323 | TweakTown.com

The developers at Ebb Software haven't given an update on Scorn for a while but the Gamescom reel did a good enough job. Oh, and Scorn will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass on both consoles and PC. Remember, it's an Xbox Series X console exclusive (not coming to PS4, PS5, or Xbox One) but it's also launching on Steam.

Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry.

It is designed around the idea of "being thrown into the world". Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself.

Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.

GAMEPLAY FEATURES

  • Cohesive "lived-in" world - Scorn takes place in an open-ended world with different interconnected regions. Each region is a maze-like structure with various rooms and paths to discover. All the storytelling happens in-game, with no cut-scenes to distract you from the grisly reality of the living, breathing world you're in. But keep your eyes open - the game won't show you any sympathy if you miss something important on your uneasy travels. Everything has a reason and purpose - you just need to work out what it is.
  • Full body awareness - Players will experience better immersion being aware of the character's body and movement. Interaction with the world is realistic - objects are picked up with your hands (instead of just floating in midair), machines and instruments are operated by grabbing the controls etc.
  • Inventory and ammo management - is defined and limited. It plays a big role in keeping the player in an even greater state of awareness throughout the whole game. Players will have to think about when to fight and when to take cover and how their actions affect the world around them. Different play styles will be needed to advance.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

