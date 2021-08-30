All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Scientists discover Earth's 'northernmost' island, it may be swallowed

Researchers have discovered what is believed to be Earth's northernmost landmass, and it could soon be swallowed by water.

Published Mon, Aug 30 2021 6:02 AM CDT
During an expedition in July, researchers came across what is now believed to be the "northernmost" landmass in the world.

Scientists discover Earth's 'northernmost' island, it may be swallowed

Currently, the official northernmost landmass is Oodaaq, which is a bank of gravel and silt northeast of Greenland. However, Morten Rasch from Copenhagen University's department of geosciences and natural resource management, and head on the expedition, "We were informed that there had been an error on my GPS which had led us to believe that we were standing on Oodaaq Island. In reality, we had discovered a new island further north, a discovery that just slightly expands the kingdom."

For context of where this "new" island is, Oodaaq is around 700 miles south from the North Pole, and this recently discovered island is about 2,000 feet north of Oodaaq. While Greenland is undoubtedly pleased to discover more of its kingdom, researchers are concerned that the ocean could swallow the recently discovered landmass as it only resides 96 to 196 feet above sea level. Rasch added, "No one knows how long it will remain. In principle, it could disappear as soon as a powerful new storm hits."

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

