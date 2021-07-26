Death Stranding is a success with 5 million units sold on PS4, PC

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Death Stranding has currently broken 5 million sales worldwide on both PC and PlayStation 4, Kojima Productions confirms.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jul 26 2021 3:54 PM CDT
Death Stranding is a success with 5 million copies sold combined on both PlayStation 4 and PC, but the game didn't hit those numbers nearly as fast as other popular first-party PlayStation games.

Kojima Productions today announced Death Stranding has sold over 5 million copies on the PlayStation Store, Steam, and on store shelves. The PC version of the game also made 505 Games $27 million in 2020.

"With Death Stranding being the first title developed out of Kojima Productions, from a sales perspective, it has performed quite well. As of March 2021, Death Stranding has sold through over five million units worldwide on PlayStation 4 and PC," Kojima Productions publishing lead Jay Boor tells GamesIndustry.biz.

Read Also: Death Stranding PC Review: Phantasmic Voyage

The Death Stranding numbers are impressive, but the game didn't sell as fast as other key PlayStation games. Death Stranding took 499 days (November 8 release to March 2021) to hit 5 million sales. Right now Uncharted 4 leads the pack with 8.7 million copies sold in its first 226 days.

Here's a quick comparison of how long certain first-party games took to achieve multi-million sales. Also remember that Sony's first-party game sales charts are woefully outdated and these figures don't represent current numbers.

  • Uncharted 4 - 226 days to hit 8.7 million sales
  • Ghost of Tsushima - 249 days to hit 6.5 million sales
  • Marvel's Spider-Man - 325 days to hit 13.2 million sales
  • Death Stranding - 499 days to hit 5 million sales
  • Horizon Zero Dawn - 672 days to hit 10 million sales
NEWS SOURCE:gamesindustry.biz

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

