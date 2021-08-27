GPU market share for Q2 2021 sees NVIDIA dominate AMD easily

We are in the middle of a global chip shortage that has affected graphics cards in a bad way, but that hasn't stopped GPU shipments hitting record levels in Q2 2021.

JPR has released some interesting data from its Q2 2021 market report, with discrete GPU shipments hitting 123 million units in Q2 2021. This is up 3.4% sequentially and 37% year-over-year, with Jon Peddie Research noting they believe the GPU market will continue to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% through to 2025.

Shipments are down in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 2021, with JPR noting: "In a year like no other, suppliers reported shortages of component parts, capacitors, substrates, and other items. Even companies with a diverse portfolio were forced to allocate to the various segments they served. No one was happy about it, and unfortunately, the upcoming inventory build-out for the holiday season that usually takes place in the third quarter will be constrained until the supply chain catches up with demand".

This time last year NVIDIA held 80% of the discrete GPU market leaving AMD with 20%, but even with the new RDNA 2 graphics cards out on the market, NVIDIA is destroying AMD. AMD has seen its discrete GPU market share decline from 20% in Q2 2020, down to 19% in Q1 2021, and now just 17% in Q2 2021.