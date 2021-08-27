All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

GPU market share for Q2 2021 sees NVIDIA dominate AMD easily

GPU growth smashes 37% year-over-year with NVIDIA dominating with 83% discrete GPU market share, AMD with just 17% market share.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Aug 27 2021 8:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We are in the middle of a global chip shortage that has affected graphics cards in a bad way, but that hasn't stopped GPU shipments hitting record levels in Q2 2021.

GPU market share for Q2 2021 sees NVIDIA dominate AMD easily 09 | TweakTown.com

JPR has released some interesting data from its Q2 2021 market report, with discrete GPU shipments hitting 123 million units in Q2 2021. This is up 3.4% sequentially and 37% year-over-year, with Jon Peddie Research noting they believe the GPU market will continue to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% through to 2025.

Shipments are down in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 2021, with JPR noting: "In a year like no other, suppliers reported shortages of component parts, capacitors, substrates, and other items. Even companies with a diverse portfolio were forced to allocate to the various segments they served. No one was happy about it, and unfortunately, the upcoming inventory build-out for the holiday season that usually takes place in the third quarter will be constrained until the supply chain catches up with demand".

This time last year NVIDIA held 80% of the discrete GPU market leaving AMD with 20%, but even with the new RDNA 2 graphics cards out on the market, NVIDIA is destroying AMD. AMD has seen its discrete GPU market share decline from 20% in Q2 2020, down to 19% in Q1 2021, and now just 17% in Q2 2021.

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Black Gaming (10G-P5-3881-KL)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1550.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/27/2021 at 3:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:jonpeddie.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.