Here's where NASA's next search for alien life will be

NASA is searching for alien life on distant worlds, but one type of alien world has captured the space agency's attention.

NASA has its eyes set on a specific type of planet for its next search for extraterrestrial life out the deep dark cosmos.

In a new video posted on the Bloomberg Quicktake YouTube channel, NASA scientists outline the reasons why the space agency is looking towards planets or moons that contain liquid water for signs of extraterrestrial life. NASA experts believe that if there is life outside of Earth, these moons or planets that are hosting liquid water beneath their icy crust are the best chance of finding it. Why do NASA believe this?

Researchers on Earth have found life in the strangest of places, and one of these places was the bottom of the ocean near hydrothermal vents. Life was found near these vents, and not just simple life forms either - a high diversity of life was found. This discovery changed human understanding of where life can exist, thus suggesting that other objects in our solar system that have extreme conditions similar to Earth's extreme conditions may also be able to support life.

If you are interested in NASA uncovering these signs of life, make sure to keep an eye out for the Europa Clipper mission that will explore Jupiter's moon Europa.