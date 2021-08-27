All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA rover captures video of shiny object in Mars sky

NASA's Perseverance rover has captured a video of a shiny bright object in the Red Planet's night sky. But what actually is it?

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Aug 27 2021 6:04 AM CDT
NASA's newest Mars rover has captured on video a shiny object in the martian sky, according to a new post on Twitter.

The news comes from NASA's Perseverance Mars rover Twitter account, which posted a short video of the Perseverance rover aiming its cameras towards Mars' bleak sky. The shiny object seen in the video is one of Mars' moons, Deimos. Mars has two moons Deimos and Phobos, and according to current research, Deimos measures in at a diameter of 7.7 miles.

Deimos is located 14,576 miles from Mars and is the further moon of two that orbit Mars. As for its orbit, Deimos orbits Mars once every 30.3 hours and is also not spherically shaped like the moon that orbits Earth. If you are interested in reading any more news about space, check out this article about a study that suggests aliens could be thriving on these "super-Earth's".

NEWS SOURCE:healththoroughfare.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

