New Halo Infinite beta: 4v4 PVP and 12v12 big team battle chaos

The content in the next Halo Infinite beta has been confirmed by 343 Industries...and this one is going to be good.

Halo Infinite will get at least another wide-scale flighting test before launch, 343i today announced. This time around the beta will feature PVP baked right in and players will have an array of gametypes to choose from.

The next Infinite test will have the bots and weapon drills featured in the technical test, along with live human-on-human FPS carnage with 4v4 PVP and even big team battle. 343i has previously confirmed Infinite's BTB will feature 12v12 matches, up from the classic 8v8 in previous Halo games.

343i also confirms more people will be invited this time. The last technical test was played by hundreds of thousands. This one might break a million or more.

"You can definitely expect another big-scale flight like this with even more people invited. We're going to include the same concept we had this time--the bots and weapon drills--but we're also targeting a full release of 4v4 PVP and we want to go even bigger and have big team battle. Those are our targets for the next flight," live operations producer Sam Hanshaw said in a recent dev steam.

Hanshaw says these flights are just the beginning. Infinite will have a series of tests throughout its lifespan. It's a live game that will get tons of updates, and each of these updates and changes will be tested--think of it as a perpetual PTR test environment.

"Halo Infinite is a game that's going to go on. When we have new features we want to test, we're going to do it in the same fashion. We're setting up this program to last through beyond launch."

"This is the beginning of our conversation with you and we couldn't be happier to do it in this fashion."

No launch date for the beta has been announced yet.