Google whistleblower admits they tweaked algorithm to destroy Trump

Google goes all 1984 + They Live + Black Mirror with 'real-time, hive-mind scoring' -- editing their algorithm to destroy Trump.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 19 2021 7:17 PM CDT


It shouldn't surprise you by now, but President Trump was fighting battles in every single corner for over 4 years but the battle at the end was really just an algorithm...

We now have Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies explain how the Big Tech search giant "re-wrote their news algorithms to specifically go after Trump", something he reveals in his new book Google Leaks: A Whistleblowers Expose of Big Tech Censorship, and during an interview with the Epoch Times. In the interview, Vorhies shows he has internal Google documents that shows how the company ranks news stories.

Vorhies explains: "This is called realtime, hive-mind scoring. They literally built it, they re-wrote it according to the fight that Trump was having with [James] Comey".

Epoch Times interview Joshua Phillipp asked Vorhies if this is how Google pushes top news stories, with the Google whistleblower noting that the quality of search results has been coming down for a while now, with users ejecting out of Google into alternative search engines such as DuckDuckGo.

Vorhies added: "It's not for increasing market share in the United States... their competitors are having exponential growth. The way that they allowed the mainstream media to structure their stories so they could remain at the top of their search index, their news index".

NEWS SOURCES:theepochtimes.com, breitbart.com, nbcnews.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

