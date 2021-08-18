Here's Cyberpunk 2077's first DLC and how to access them in-game

CD Projekt RED details Cyberpunk 2077's first post-launch DLC, but it's smaller cosmetic content similar to The Witcher 3.

Cyberpunk 2077's first DLC content isn't a major expansion, but a handful of free content similar to The Witcher 3's various armors, hairstyles, and cosmetics. The new free DLC was released as part of the game's huge new v1.3 update, which fixes major bugs like the save corruption glitch on consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077's free DLC currently includes:

New Johnny Silverhand skin - Accessed via the game settings menu

Archer Quartz Bandit car variant - Complete the Ghost Town mission (takes a few days to unlock)

2 mew jackets - Grab them from the stash in V's apartment

"As a thank you to all who purchased Cyberpunk 2077, we're bringing a number of free DLC packs to Night City via automatic game updates - including new cars to drive, new clothes to wear, and more! Check out what's already available - and stay tuned to see more packs appear here as they're released!"