Here's Cyberpunk 2077's first DLC and how to access them in-game

CD Projekt RED details Cyberpunk 2077's first post-launch DLC, but it's smaller cosmetic content similar to The Witcher 3.

Published Wed, Aug 18 2021 5:17 PM CDT
CD Projekt RED finally details Cyberpunk 2077's first salvo of post-launch DLC, which includes three smaller content packs.

Cyberpunk 2077's first DLC content isn't a major expansion, but a handful of free content similar to The Witcher 3's various armors, hairstyles, and cosmetics. The new free DLC was released as part of the game's huge new v1.3 update, which fixes major bugs like the save corruption glitch on consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077's free DLC currently includes:

  • New Johnny Silverhand skin - Accessed via the game settings menu
  • Archer Quartz Bandit car variant - Complete the Ghost Town mission (takes a few days to unlock)
  • 2 mew jackets - Grab them from the stash in V's apartment
"As a thank you to all who purchased Cyberpunk 2077, we're bringing a number of free DLC packs to Night City via automatic game updates - including new cars to drive, new clothes to wear, and more! Check out what's already available - and stay tuned to see more packs appear here as they're released!"

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $44.99
CAD $44.99CAD $47.99CAD $44.73
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/18/2021 at 4:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

