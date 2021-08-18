All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new ARC series graphics card teased with dual-fan cooler

Intel uses 1000 drones with lights to tease its upcoming dual-fan discrete ARC series graphics card, which drops in 2022.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Aug 18 2021 7:08 PM CDT
Intel has now formally introduced its new ARC series graphics cards -- at least by naming scheme only, with a nice marketing trick teasing the ARC GPU with 1000 drones all synched together. Check it out:

The design of the new Intel ARC series graphics cards were teased by drones, and looks virtually identical to the leaked photos that Tom from Moore's Law is Dead shared months ago, back in April 2021. It appears he was right, again. The upcoming Intel ARC series GPU had 9 blades in the leak... and 9 blades shown by the drones as well.

Intel's new ARC series graphics card teased with dual-fan cooler 02 | TweakTown.com

Intel's upcoming ARC "Alchemist" will be based on the Intel DG2 GPU family, powered by the Xe-HPG microarchitecture. We should expect Intel's flagship ARC graphics card to feature 512 Execution Units, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

