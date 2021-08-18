Biomutant is a profitable game with 1 million sales

Biomutant's strong sales have helped Embracer Group hit a new all-time Q1 high of 3.4 billion SEK ($391 million) and the game was profitable within a week after its launch.

Experiment 101's Biomutant is a big success. The game has sold over 1 million units since launch and managed to break even in less than a month after it's release. Biomutant also helped parent branch THQ Nordic to rake in a strong 180.9 million SEK (+37% year-over-year)

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors says that this is just the beginning for the game, and the company expects Biomutant to continue long-term sales over time. He also teases a possible Switch and PS5/Series X release. "We're confident that Biomutant will make future revenues and strong sales in the future, and potentially across other platforms"